Max Weinberg's Jukebox
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox is 100% audience interactive! Weinberg invites the audience to create the setlist in real time and his crack four piece group plays the songs on demand. That’s right – the crowd gets to yell out their choices and the mighty Max and his band play them! Everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band’s biggest hits.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance