May 13th, 2017 MEETING OF THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATER MILWAUKEE

Free and Open to the General Public

The May 13th, 2017 meeting of the United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee will be held on Saturday – May 13th, 2017 from 10 AM – 12 Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI.

The May 13th, 2017 meeting will feature a presentation and discussion on:

“United Nations Schools of International Learning”

A New Initiative within Nine Milwaukee Public Schools

to Promote Global Awareness and the Work of the United Nations

Guest Speakers:

Jennie Ekstein: MPS Social Studies Teaching Specialist

Susan O’Brien: MPS District Library Leader – Library Media Specialist

Michelle Wade: MPS Social Studies Curriculum Specialist & Learning Journeys Coordinator

Nine Milwaukee Public Schools have integrated a new United Nations Schools of International Learning curriculum this year through a $100,000 grant from a Greater Milwaukee Foundation donor for World Peace, World Law, and Peace Education. The program incorporates world studies and Model United Nations content at the elementary and middle school levels.

Students involved in the program master critical academic skills including research, writing, & presenting with a focus on world affairs and current events. In addition to learning about other countries, cultures, and international relationships, students gain experience in debate, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

The nine participating schools, whose students speak 35 different languages representing many different cultures, are Bethune Academy, Burbank School, Garland School, Humboldt Park School, Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language, Parkview School, Story School, Victory Elementary School, and Zablocki School.

For information, contact Debbie Metke: 414.881.0904 (phone) or dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail)

Price: Free