MC Lars & MC Frontalot & Mega Ran w/Schaffer The Darklord

MC Lars is the creator of post-punk laptop rap and lit hop, which he has extended and powered into a fusion of rap, punk, ska, pop and other genres. He is post-modern – combining his music with powerful and present lyricsabout everything from Edgar Allen Poe and Game of Thrones to The Simpsons and cyberbullying. He speaks to and for people of all ages, lifestyles and perspectives and is a story-teller, covering love, life, loss, confusion and hope. He does so with energy and wit, joined with a strong sense of humor and perspective. Lars teaches and lectures, too, and his songs are used by fellow teachers in classrooms throughout the US.

MC Frontalot is the original mastermind of nerdcore hip-hop and is still its Final Boss. The movement’s godfather, he leads the charge performing for thousands around the country and at prominent geek gatherings such as Comic-Con and BlizzCon.

Raheem “Mega Ran” Jarbo is a Billboard charting, Guinness Book of World Record holding, internationally performing rapper known the world over for his unique brand of nerdcore hip-hop, heavily centered around video games, pop culture and professional wrestling.