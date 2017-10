×

JonathanGoldsmith (better known as The Most Interesting Man In The World) will bemaking a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot (formerly known asTrocadero) on Saturday, August 19th from 7-9 PM at 1758 N. Water Street.

Earlierin the day at DiModa, (from 12-3 PM) Peroni Beer will be on theDiModa Patio giving out FREE BEER and will be hosting specials and lots offun. So DiModa Pizza & Hotspot is the place to be on Saturday, August19th.

HeTold You He Didn't Always Drink Beer....

Comemeet Jonathan Goldsmith &sample what he prefers to drink...Astral Tequila!