Join us this Saturday and Sunday for the second installation of an indoor market featuring local makers, creators, artists, collectors and movers and shakers in the heart of Walkers Point.

Mercado Magic is a soulful people's market bringing together the best of Milwaukee art, music, food, vintage wellness and more. We are moving, we are grooving, and it's a family gathering full of nothing but corazon, so bring the whole family and come on by!

INTERESTED IN BECOMING A VENDOR ? CLICK HERE!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1t1x6-Oko-FDIbilZ1i_yLRlGso2TquDWb0ZaQfhozdY/edit

Otherwise, please reach out at botanicagalacticamke@gmail.com

Hope to see you there!

***this market is a recurring event happening Saturdays and Sundays up until April 14th***