Mercado Magic is a weekly gathering featuring local makers, creators, collectors, movers and shakers in the heart of Walkers Point.

Saturdays and Sundays from 10am - 4pm, Mercado Magic brings together the best of Milwaukee art, music, food, wellness, vintage and so much more. Meet local, Milwaukee-based artisans, jewelry-makers, designers and healers. This weekend we celebrate Milwaukee Day with vintage clothing and furniture, ceramics, plants, pottery and an array of unique and one-of-a-kind offerings. Connect to the spirit of the city as you connect with vendors that embody the spirit of this space we call home.

Vendor applications can be found at www.botanicagalactica.com