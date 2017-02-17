The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball

Google Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00

Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 6pm-11pm

Dance the night away to a live chamber orchestra in the spirit of Franz Lehar’sThe Merry Widow.  Enjoy a glamorous night under dazzling chandeliers, with sparkling wines, a gourmet meal, beautiful voices, and unparalleled entertainment.  Seats start at $300 per person, or $3,000 for a table of 10. Sponsorships are available, and corporate tables start at $5,000.  Call Development Manager Kelly Schlicht at 414-291-5700 ext 212 for personal service as you place your reservation.

Price: Tickets range from $300-$5000 contact 4142915700-212

Info
Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Merry Widow Masquerade Ball - 2017-10-06 00:00:00