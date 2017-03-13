Metal Massacre: Aces High w/Master of Puppets

Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219

Event time: 9PM

Saturday April, 8th, join us for a night of metal mayhem with 2 of Wisconsin's premier tribute bands. Aces High, Wisconsin's ONLY Iron maiden tribute band, and our good friends, Master of Puppets, Wisconsin's ONLY Metallica tribute band, take the stage for a night of metal you will NEVER forget! Mark your Calendars folks, this is gonna be one hell of a ride!!! See ya all there!!!!

Saturday April, 8th 9PM

$6 Cover

Price: $6.00 Cover www.facebook.com/LuckyChanceWA

Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
