Metal Massacre: Aces High w/Master of Puppets

Saturday April, 8th, join us for a night of metal mayhem with 2 of Wisconsin's premier tribute bands. Aces High, Wisconsin's ONLY Iron maiden tribute band, and our good friends, Master of Puppets, Wisconsin's ONLY Metallica tribute band, take the stage for a night of metal you will NEVER forget! Mark your Calendars folks, this is gonna be one hell of a ride!!! See ya all there!!!!

Lucky Chance

6139 W. Beloit Rd

West Allis

Price: $6.00 Cover www.facebook.com/LuckyChanceWA