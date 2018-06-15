Metro Jam returns for our 40th year! We once again are offering one of the most eclectic rosters of national, regional and local artists that this area has ever seen! Metro Jam is proud to have grown into Manitowoc's premier musical event and are able to bring you two great days of music, featuring a total of ten different acts! It's all presented FREE of charge at downtown Manitowoc's MetroStage in Washington Park, located at Washington and S. 12th Streets, on Friday evening June 15, and all day Saturday, June 16, 2018.

For the third year in a row Metro Jam was a double winner ... we were awarded the 2016 Manitowoc County Best Outdoor Concert and 2016 Manitowoc County Best Concert in Manitowoc County by the readers of the Herald Times Reporter! We are proud to be the Lakeshore's Premier Music Festival for over 40 years! Thanks to all our loyal fans, musicians and sponsors!

The fun and music starts at 5:30pm on Friday evening and runs until 9:30pm. Bring the whole family down after work for an evening of family entertainment and great music. On Saturday the music gets underway at 12 noon and runs all day until the final note is hit at 10pm. Come on down and enjoy great music, good friends and delicious eats!

http://www.metrojam.org for info