Mexican Fiesta 2017

Event time: 12pm

Like we need an excuse to drink margaritas and listen to live music. This weekend, the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation invites you to be part of the culture-filled, community oriented tradition that is Milwaukee’s annual Mexican Fiesta. The event hosts more than 85,000 attendees each year, offering Mexican and Latin American cuisine, a cultural pavilion with various exhibitions and artisan crafts, the Hotwheelz Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday and the Fiesta Run & Walk on Sunday. Other entertainment will include live dance and musical performances featuring mariachi, salsa and bachata, among other styles. (Through Sunday, Aug. 27.)