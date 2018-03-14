Larry Lynne Trio

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Mezcalero Break the Week with Larry Lynne Trio Wednesday March 14, 7 pm

Mezcalero invites you to attend Break the Week Music Event on Wednesday, The Legendary Larry Lynne Trio will be performing at Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar. Larry will be playing on the Dining Room Stage area to give you room to dance.

We encourage you to come early and try some of our delicious food and Margaritas and get you energized and ready for a night of dancing and fun.

To reserve your table in advance please call at 414-897-8296 or

Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Or contact us via Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Dances & Classes
4148978296
