Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest w/Suave

Mezcalero and SUAVE Fan Appreciation and Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest!

Come join us on Saturday December 16 @ 8:00 PM at Mezcalero Reataurant & Bar for a fun evening and Holiday cheers. Need not to wear ugly sweaters but for those who comes in wearing one will be eligible to win prizes!! Dance to the smooth sound of Suave, one of Southeast Wisconsin's best in variety of Rock/Classic Rock, 80's Pop, R&B, Soul, Funk, Disco, Latin Rock and oldies. Suave' has some groovin' music for everyone! We appreciate all your support so let us give you something in return as we celebrate Fan Appreciation Night at this fine establishment!

To reserve your table in advance please call at 414-897-8296 or Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

