Event time: April 21-May 13. Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

While one student designs an assistive, artificially intelligent drone companion to keep children with special needs safe, another creates a concept for an educational tree house. Another student illuminates social constructs through sculpture, while another still promotes shared happinessthrough graphic design.

On view in MIAD's 2017 Senior Exhibition, over 100 of Milwaukee's emerging artists and designers are tackling projects that stress deep connections with fellow human beings and the natural world.

The MIAD 2017 Senior Exhibition is on view April 21 - May 13 throughout MIAD galleries, with an Opening Reception on Spring Gallery Night, Friday, April 21, 5 – 9 p.m. It is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor BMO Harris Bank and Jacobson/Rost.

Students will be available to discuss their work during the Opening Reception on Spring Gallery Night, Friday, April 21, 5 – 9 p.m., and during the college-wide MIAD DEFINE, Wednesday, April 26, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Price: free