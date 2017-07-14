Michael Ian Black

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Most known for his iconic work on MTV’s The State, Wet Hot American Summer, Stella, Comedy Central’s Another Period, commentator on the popular I Love the (80’s, 90’s, etc) series and many more, Michael Ian Black is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and director and will headline the 2017 Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance
