Michael Ian Black
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Most known for his iconic work on MTV’s The State, Wet Hot American Summer, Stella, Comedy Central’s Another Period, commentator on the popular I Love the (80’s, 90’s, etc) series and many more, Michael Ian Black is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and director and will headline the 2017 Milwaukee Comedy Festival.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy, Live Music/Performance