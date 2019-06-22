The Ivanhoe is proud to present a Midsummer's Eve Celebration featuring Danish cuisine.

Join us for Danish food, Carlsberg beer, Akvavit flights, and Danish songs!!

Saturday June 22nd 6PM-10PM and Sunday June 23rd 5PM-9PM

10% of all food & beverage sales during the event will be donated to the Danish Sisterhood.

Purchase tickets at the Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery. Dinner is $25, first come first served prior to the event. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door the day of.

RESERVE YOUR TICKET TODAY!!