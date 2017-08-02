Midwest Original Music Festival: Blame it on Cain (9:45pm)

Event time: Gates open 11am

Blame it on Cain will close out the East Stage on Saturday night of the Midwest Original Music Festival!

http://momfestmilwaukee.com/

Gates open at 11am Everyday.

This 3-day long outdoor music festival plans to host more than 50 musical acts from a variety of genres. Staged in a huge park like setting in the wonderful City of Franklin, Wisconsin this is a family friendly event and you can rest assured that you will experience great music performed by many amazing musicians. There will be a variety of merchandise vendors and great food & drinks available for everyone.

Price: $8 in Advanced $15 at Door for 1 Day ticket $30 in Advanced for Weekend Ticket $45 at Door for Weekend Ticket