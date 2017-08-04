Midwest Original Music Festival

Event time: Gates open 11am

This 3-day long outdoor music festival plans to host more than 50 musical acts from a variety of genres. Staged in a huge park like setting in the wonderful City of Franklin, Wisconsin this is a family friendly event and you can rest assured that you will experience great music performed by many amazing musicians. There will be a variety of merchandise vendors and great food & drinks available for everyone. The City of Franklin has never seen an event of this type and thanks to our sponsors and all of the wonderful people at the Federation of Croatian Societies they will.

Price: $8 in Advanced $15 at Door for 1 Day ticket $30 in Advanced for Weekend Ticket $45 at Door for Weekend Ticket