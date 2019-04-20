Hours: Early Access: 10:00am (includes swag bag and exclusive meet and greet) General Admission: 11:00am-6pm

Midwest Vegan Fest is a free one day event celebrating plant-based living, culture and commUnity. Enjoy vegan food, chef demos, vendors, live performances, DJ, children's activities, music, raffles, giveaways, and so much more.

We are proud to welcome Dr. Ruby Lathon (featured in What the Health), Dr. Bobbie Price of "Vegucation Over Medication", 7 year old vegan- Little Chef DJ.

The event will include performances by Tk the Artist and the Microphone Misfitz hosted by celebrity vegan rapper from the hit song "Vegan Thanksgiving" - Grey!

We're proud to have this dynamic group of vegan and plant-based vendors for our 2nd Annual Midwest Vegan Fest. See all vendors.

..and we are proud to introduce the first Vegan Mac and Cheeze Competition and Lifetime Vegan Excellence Awards.

We are focused on bringing you variety and the most unique group of plant-based and vegan vendors possible.

Sponsorship and Volunteer Opportunities Available

