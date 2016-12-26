Midwinter Gaming Convention

Event time: Thurs 2pm-12am, Fri 9am-12am, Sat 9am-12am, Sun 9am-6pm

Four days of all things gaming, January 12-15th, 2017

Welcome to the show ladies and gentlemen! This year's event will be held at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and features more events than ever before, in a fantastic Downtown Milwaukee location. Featuring Live Action Role Play, Tabletop Role Playing Games, Card Games and a Board Game room with amazing Play to Win games, there is something for everyone. The Best Games are Played in the Dead of Winter...and Midwinter is Coming.

Price: Four day badge - $50 Thursday or Sunday only - $15 Friday or Saturday only - $20 Children under 12 free with purchase of adult badge