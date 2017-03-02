Event time: 7:30pm Thurs March 16 7:30pm Fri March 17 7:30pm Sat March 18 7:30pm Mon March 20 7:30pm Fri March 24 2:00pm Sat March 25 7:30pm Sat March 25 2:00pm Sun March 26

We’re reuniting the original cast for a revival of our mad-cap, smash-hit, 2015 production. Now with even more cowbell! Join us in the town of Titipu for a Mikado like no other!

Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik and Catie O'Donnell

Music Direction by Ruben Piirainen, with special assistance from Michael "Ding" Lorenz

Choreography by James Zager

Featuring

The Mikado: Doug Jarecki

Ko-Ko: Jason Powell

Nanki-Poo: Nathan Wesselowski

Pooh-Bah: Joseph Riggenbach

Pish-Tush: Doug Clemons (March 16, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 at 7:30)

Kelly Doherty (March 25 at 2:00, March 26)

Katisha: Diane Lane

Yum-Yum: Susan Wiedmeyer

Pitti-Sing: Allison Hull

Peep-Bo: Heidi Boyd

The Ensemble: Alicia York and Kelly Doherty

Location

Next Act Theatre’s Performance Space

255 S Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

Visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org for more information

Price: Center (Section 2): $28 Side (Sections 1 & 3): $22 Preview/Industry Night: All seats $18 Tickets available at http://nextact.org/rental-events/mot-mikado/ or 414.278.0765