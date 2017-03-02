The Mikado
Event time: 7:30pm Thurs March 16 7:30pm Fri March 17 7:30pm Sat March 18 7:30pm Mon March 20 7:30pm Fri March 24 2:00pm Sat March 25 7:30pm Sat March 25 2:00pm Sun March 26
We’re reuniting the original cast for a revival of our mad-cap, smash-hit, 2015 production. Now with even more cowbell! Join us in the town of Titipu for a Mikado like no other!
Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik and Catie O'Donnell
Music Direction by Ruben Piirainen, with special assistance from Michael "Ding" Lorenz
Choreography by James Zager
Featuring
The Mikado: Doug Jarecki
Ko-Ko: Jason Powell
Nanki-Poo: Nathan Wesselowski
Pooh-Bah: Joseph Riggenbach
Pish-Tush: Doug Clemons (March 16, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 at 7:30)
Kelly Doherty (March 25 at 2:00, March 26)
Katisha: Diane Lane
Yum-Yum: Susan Wiedmeyer
Pitti-Sing: Allison Hull
Peep-Bo: Heidi Boyd
The Ensemble: Alicia York and Kelly Doherty
Location
Next Act Theatre’s Performance Space
255 S Water St., Milwaukee, WI 53204
Visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org for more information
Price: Center (Section 2): $28 Side (Sections 1 & 3): $22 Preview/Industry Night: All seats $18 Tickets available at http://nextact.org/rental-events/mot-mikado/ or 414.278.0765