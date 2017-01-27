Mike Doughty w/Wheatus

Event time: 8pm

For a long time Mike Doughty shied away from revisiting the eccentric, electronic pop of his ’90s alt-rock band Soul Coughing, preferring instead to reinvent himself as a traditional singer-songwriter. Over the years, though, he’s gradually returned to his old, experimental ways. His latest record, 2016’s The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns , is his third collaboration with the Queens producer Good Goose, and finds him reveling in contemporary electronic and hip-hop sounds. This show will find Doughty branching out from recent tours, performing with a full band that includes a second guitarist, a drummer, an organist, a backup vocalist and a cello/bass player—a lineup that Doughty says lends itself to a lot of improvisation.

Price: $20