Mike Keegan Presents Musical Mondays Noon Concert

A concert of organ music will be presented by Mike Keegan as part of the Musical Monday concert series, at Summerfield United Methodist Church, July 9, 2018, at 12:00 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Pasquini, Bach, Manz, and Buxtehude.

Freewill Offering

Summerfield United Methodist Church is located at 728 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.