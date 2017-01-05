Event time: 8pm

MIKE MANGIONE & THE KIN W/ LISTENING PARTY

Fri Jan 27 2017 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St. - $10

Mike Mangione has been writing what American Songwriter Magazine calls “Orchestral Folk Music” for the better part of nine years. Using classical instrumentation and harmony, his music exudes heartfelt roots to take you to a place of spiritual awakening. His new project, Mike Mangione & The Kin, is a family affair and builds off of the sonic texture he has become known for, adding new voices to the pallet.

Mike and Tom Mangione, brothers hailing from Chicago, were raised rooted in the blues and folk tradition. Their band mates, sisters Monique and Chauntee Ross, are classically trained multi-instrumentalists, who were brought up in a traveling family missionary band from Milwaukee. Collectively, there songs tell the beautiful story of hope through despair. The style is as unique as the musicians that made it and as familiar as family. Like a reunion of sorts, It ebbs and flows with emotion while remaining honest and close to the heart.

The band is promoting their Three Days EP, which releases January 2017. In the spring of 2017 they will release their first full-length studio album, But I’ve Seen The Stars, recorded with members of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros at legendary Oceans Way Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Listening Party is a bearded Americana/Folk rock trio out of Milwaukee, WI that uses storytelling, soulful vocals and bad luck to make heartfelt acoustic music. Stories of life, love and loss are performed with raw emotion by singer-songwriter, Weston Mueller. When he shuts up, he is complemented by crafty musicianship from mates Joshua Hester (Mandolin, Guitar, Bass) and Jacob Wood (piano, vocals); former California surf rock bassist and music education teacher, respectively. Best friends make good music together. "Every note and expression is full of feeling." - Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel https://www.facebook.com/listeningpartymusic https://www.listeningpartymusic.com

advance tickets available here--

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/mikemangioneandthekin/

