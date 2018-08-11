Mike Mentz

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941

Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $20

Named “One to Watch” by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Mentz is frequently hosted as a featured songwriter at the legendary Bluebird Café in Nashville. In love with traveling, Mentz’s sound and lyrics are shaped by the always-changing world around him.

Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
9202944279
