Mike Mentz
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $20
Named “One to Watch” by the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Mentz is frequently hosted as a featured songwriter at the legendary Bluebird Café in Nashville. In love with traveling, Mentz’s sound and lyrics are shaped by the always-changing world around him.
Info
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941 View Map
Concerts