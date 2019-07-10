The MilBillies (5pm)

Lake Park Friends Wonderful Wednesdays concert series presents The MiBillies! A 5-piece string band that trades vocals like a fifth of bourbon and solos like a bull on a rope, The MilBillies sling high-energy bluegrass stripped raw with Americana grit. They bring new life to old songs, classic sensibility to new ones, and audience members to their feet!

The Sprecher traveling beer garden, the Gouda Girls, Marco Polo food truck, and Musa ice cream will be there!

Show starts at 6:30 at the Summer Stage. Feel free to bring a chair, blanket, and picnic.

If it RAINS, come find us in the Marcia Coles Community Room (below Lake Park Bistro) at 3133 EAST NEWBERRY BLVD