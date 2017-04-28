Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down w/5 pieces of Foreign Goods

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Miles Mosley + The West Coast Get Down

+ special guest 5 pieces of Foreign Goods

Thursday, May 18

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Upright bassist, vocalist, producer and composer, Miles Mosley is a multi-talented musician on the rise. Known for his collaborative works with a wide range of artists from Andra Day to Chris Cornell, Miles Mosley is coming to The Back Room at Colectivo with The West Coast Get Down for a night of funk, rock and soul.

