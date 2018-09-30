Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony's Symphony Sundays—Classical Music for All Ages: “Glorious Symphonists”

September 30, 2018: “Glorious Symphonists”

Hector Berlioz’s Overture to Les Franc-Juges, op. 3

Antonin Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances

Peter Ilych Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 5

Symphony Sundays concert performances will be held at 2 p.m. at the Pabst Theater, 144 East Wells Street. Music Director Carter Simmons conducts. FCS welcomes children to these concerts, which are most appropriate for those in second grade and older. Symphony Sundays also feature “Children’s Program Notes” at 1:45 p.m., a pre-concert activity presented by host Lynn Roginske to help children become familiar with the music they are about to hear.

Admission to each concert is $14 for adults and $8 for children, students, and seniors. Discount early-bird season ticket packs will be available for purchase in the month of August on the FCS website, festivalcitysymphony.org.