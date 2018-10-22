Milwaukee Accordion Club (6pm)

7 PM

PEGGY MUELLER and HANSI from West Bend, WI,

playing German and Austrian classics and family traditional songs.

Peggy on button box and Hansi on spoons.

Preceded by the music of ROGER BOLL @ 6 PM

Mon. October 22nd, 2018

$5 ADMISSION - Those 18 and younger admitted free with a paying adult.

Knights of Columbus Hall,

1800 S 92nd St West Allis WI

For more info:

Sandy Bednarek – 414-421-7577 – s.bednarek@sbcglobal.net

Sherry Huiras – 414-546-3370 – FavNumber1818@att.net