Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute

Google Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00

Jeanie Dean Studio Central 825 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Studio Event ~ Music, Poetry, Media, Memorabilia

“Reveal the Records” Open Mic $5 Donation

Host: Jeanie Dean

\

With: Mark Mantel

George Darrow

Susan Conway

Phoenix Suvayas

Lyle Holthaus

Special Guests


*Contact: 414-546-3251 | jdean69@wi.rr.com 

<mailto:jdean69@wi.rr.com>jdeandesign*
Info
Jeanie Dean Studio Central 825 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Words
Google Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Annual JFK Tribute - 2017-11-19 15:00:00