Join us for the March orientation and potluck on Monday, March 26 from 6pm. Potluck 6:30pm. Meet Up is free and open to the public.

Members old and new can come together to build community. Let's cultivate our safe and vibrant communities, one hour at a time!

Milwaukee Area Time Exchange is a network of neighbors building safe and vibrant communities through the exchange of our greatest natural resources: our knowledge, skills and talents.

What is the Time Exchange? Come find out!

How does it work? One hour of service equals one time credit, exchangeable for other members' services. Members might provide a music lesson, take care of someone's pet, do a home repair, volunteer at a community center, or help someone get to a doctor's appointment. With timebanking, we all have currency.