Milwaukee Backgammon Club: Tournament

Event time: 6:30pm, 1st, 3rd & 5th Wednesday, every month

Our Tournament format includes a Main Track, plus a Consolation Track for Players who lose their first-round matches, guaranteeing at least two 5-point matches for everyone who enters. Expect a Tournament to last til 10pm (at least for the finalists).

Entry fee: $6, with $5 awarded to the Main Flight winner (50%) and runner-up (25%) and Consolation Flight winner (25%), and $1 reserved for club expenses.

But even if you don't enter or you're not a winner, or you have to wait awhile for your next tournament match, stick around for the side games and chouettes.

We play at 6:30pm every Wednesday at Rounding Third — Tournaments the 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday; Open Play (heads-up games, multi-player chouettes, and beginner lessons) the 2nd and 4th Wednesday. Even if you can't make it by 6:30, please feel free to join us anytime up to 9:30 for at least an hour's worth of play.

Rounding Third offers ample parking on Bluemound, along the west side of the building, at the curb and across the street. Here's their menu: http://www.roundingthirdbarandgrill.com/#!menus

We've reserved the back room. Check in with the bartender to find us.

For more information, visit mkebackgammon.org, email info@mkebackgammon.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Price: $6, side-games FREE