Milwaukee Ballet’s MXE: Milwaukee Mixed
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
4 Shows! February 8-11 (Thursday - Sunday)
Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 • 7:30pm
Friday, Feb 9, 2017 • 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb 10, 2017 • 7:30pm
Sunday, Feb 11, 2017 • 1:30pm
Doors Open 1 hour prior to show time
Watch what happens when five choreographers from Milwaukee Ballet Company fuse with a diverse group of Milwaukee musicians. Curated by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Jordan Lee, this unique performance is the perfect mix of kinetic energy, exhilarating music, and athletic dance.
