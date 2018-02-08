Milwaukee Ballet’s MXE: Milwaukee Mixed

4 Shows! February 8-11 (Thursday - Sunday)

The Pabst Theater

Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 • 7:30pm

Friday, Feb 9, 2017 • 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb 10, 2017 • 7:30pm

Sunday, Feb 11, 2017 • 1:30pm

Doors Open 1 hour prior to show time

Watch what happens when five choreographers from Milwaukee Ballet Company fuse with a diverse group of Milwaukee musicians. Curated by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Jordan Lee, this unique performance is the perfect mix of kinetic energy, exhilarating music, and athletic dance.