Milwaukee Ballet Pop-Up Class at the InterContinental Milwaukee

Event time: 11:30am-12:30pm

Experience one of the most beautiful forms of dance as Milwaukee Ballet takes class inside the InterContinental Milwaukee. The public is invited to watch the professional dancers up-close as they stretch and perform at a ballet barre in the lobby of the contemporary downtown hotel. Guests can also enter to win prizes from Milwaukee Ballet and Marcus Hotels after the pop-up class.

This event is part of Ballet Beat, Milwaukee Ballet’s new summer initiative bringing dance into the greater Milwaukee community throughout the month of July.

Price: Free