Milwaukee Ballet presents Genesis 2019
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
International Choreographic Competition
4 SHOWS
February 14 - 17, 2019
Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 • 7:30pm
Friday, Feb 15, 2019 • 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 • 7:30pm
Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 • 1:30pm
Doors Open 1 hour prior to show time
Three emerging choreographers converge at The Pabst to present new work performed by Milwaukee Ballet’s international dancers. An esteemed panel of national dance figures select the winner, who earns a contract to create a world premiere in a future season. You vote for the Audience Choice Award!
HOW IT WORKS
THE CONTESTANTS:
Choreographers from around the world submit footage of work they’ve created. The only credential they need is a current contract with a professional classical or contemporary dance company. Application process.
THE FINALISTS:
Three choreographers, selected by Michael Pink, will come to Milwaukee to create new work on the company which will be premiered at Genesis 2019.
THE JUDGES:
A panel of guest artistic directors will choose the winner.