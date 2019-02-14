Milwaukee Ballet presents Genesis 2019

International Choreographic Competition

4 SHOWS

February 14 - 17, 2019

The Pabst Theater

Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 • 7:30pm

Friday, Feb 15, 2019 • 7:30pm

Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 • 7:30pm

Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 • 1:30pm

Doors Open 1 hour prior to show time

Three emerging choreographers converge at The Pabst to present new work performed by Milwaukee Ballet’s international dancers. An esteemed panel of national dance figures select the winner, who earns a contract to create a world premiere in a future season. You vote for the Audience Choice Award!

HOW IT WORKS

THE CONTESTANTS:

Choreographers from around the world submit footage of work they’ve created. The only credential they need is a current contract with a professional classical or contemporary dance company. Application process.

THE FINALISTS:

Three choreographers, selected by Michael Pink, will come to Milwaukee to create new work on the company which will be premiered at Genesis 2019.

THE JUDGES:

A panel of guest artistic directors will choose the winner.