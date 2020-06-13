Milwaukee Black Lives Matter Protest

3:00 PM: Wee Chalk Your Walk

4:00 PM: Art Built + Supply Collection

5:00 PM: Protest Begins

An afternoon filled with art, activism and community.

Art Build Space to make banners, posters, and signs for the protest following the Wee Chalk event.

We will meet at Morgan Park (on Kk and Morgan), support and join the “wee chalk your walk” group, build art with messages in support of and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Protest begins at 5 PM. We will stop in front of DA John Chisholm's house for an organized gathering, then proceed to march throughout Bay View and Milwaukee. This is an inclusive and family friendly space!

Four Demands of the National Black Lives Matter at School Movement

*Recruit and retain Black educators

*Fully Resourced Restorative Practices

*Black History and Ethnic Studies in all schools

*Fund Counselors, Not cops