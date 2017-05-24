Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: THE BROTHERS SIZE

Event time: Wednesday, Feb. 21 7:30 Thursday, Feb. 22 7:30 Friday, Feb. 23 8:00 Saturday, Feb. 24 4:00 Saturday, Feb. 24 8:00 Sunday, Feb. 25 2:00 Wednesday, Feb. 28 1:00 Wednesday, Feb. 28 7:30 Thursday, March 1 7:30 Friday, March 2 8:00 Saturday, March 3 4:00 Saturday, March 3 8:00 Sunday, March 4 2:00 Thursday, March 8 7:30 Friday, March 9 8:00 Saturday, March 10 4:00 Saturday, March 10 8:00 Sunday, March 11 2:00 Wednesday, Mar. 14 7:30 Thursday, Mar. 15 7:30 Friday, March 16 8:00 Saturday, March 17 4:00 Saturday, March 17 8:00 Sunday, March 18 2:00

Directed by Marti Gobel Featuring Marques Causey, Travis Knight and Andrew Muwongé

Ogun Size is focused and straightforward, dedicating himself to his career running an auto repair shop. His younger brother Oshoosi wanders aimlessly after his recent release from prison, uninterested in following Ogun’s disciplined path. Each seeks to be free -- Ogun of worry for his brother and Oshoosi simply of the bayou country of Louisiana. So when Elegba, a man who served time with Oshoosi, arrives with an offer of a free car, the gift becomes a temptation – and perhaps a trap. Based on West African myths and rich in poetry and song, Tarell Alvin McCraney’s profound play is a tough and tender drama about what it means to brother and be brothered

Price: https://tickets.broadwaytheatrecenter.com/public/