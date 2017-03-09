Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Great Expectaions

One act of kindness for a stranger on the moors: That’s all it takes to change a life in GREAT EXPECTATIONS, the bold adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel by local playwright Gale Childs Daly, running April 13-30. Uncommonly tight and suspenseful, and utilizing only six actors to portray dozens of roles, Daly’s reinvented text is a fast-paced theatrical treat, and a perfect conclusion to MCT’s season of “Misfits”! Milwaukee director Molly Rhode will helm the production, performed at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre in the Historic Third Ward.

[ PERFORMANCE INFORMATION ]

× April 13–30, 2017 Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday 13 7:30 p.m. P 14 8:00 p.m. O 15 8:00 p.m. 16 2:00 p.m. 19 1:00 p.m.* 7:30 p.m. V 20 7:30 p.m. T 21 8:00 p.m. 22 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 23 2:00 p.m. 26 1:00 p.m.* 27 7:30 p.m. T 28 8:00 p.m. 29 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 30 2:00 p.m.

Price: Tickets are available Monday through Saturday from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, or by phone at (414) 291-7800. Tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day at milwaukeechambertheatre.com. Group, student and senior discounts are also available. For more information, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.