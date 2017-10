×

Keg Stand Up started as the MCF Kick Off event at Lakefront Brewery in 2015 to a standing room capacity crowd of more than 200 people. In a short time, Keg Stand Up has quickly become the top comedy showcase event in Milwaukee with top regional comics performing to sold out crowds every month! The official Kick Off event at Lakefront Brewery will feature some of the top stand up comics around.

Host is Joe Riley with Seth Davis, Erin Grotheer and headliner Mat Alano-Martin