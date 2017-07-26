Milwaukee Craft Brewery Week Collaboration Release Party @ Third Space Brewing

Third Space Brewing Company 1505 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Event time: 7pm-midnight

Start out at your choice of the following breweries, then just hop on the free shuttle and go to the next one. Enjoy the first release of collaboration beers by your favorite Milwaukee area breweries including: D14 Brewery & Pub (2273 S. Howell Ave.), Enlightened Brewing Company (2108 S. 1st St., Lincoln Wharehouse), Eagle Park Brewing Company (2108 S. 1st St., Lincoln Wharehouse), MobCraft Beer (505 S. 5th St.), Milwaukee Ale House (233 N. Water St.), Broken Bat Brewing Co. (231 E. Buffalo St. - Lower Unit), Third Space Brewing (1505 W. St. Paul Ave.) and City Lights Brewing Co. (2210 W. Mt Vernon Ave.).

