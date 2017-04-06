Event time: 10am-9pm

Milwaukee Day

Harley-Davidson Museum® & MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

It’s Brewtown’s favorite holiday: Milwaukee Day! And come April 14, the epicenter for all your Milwaukee Day celebrations will be at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum®, 6th & Canal, Milwaukee, USA. Here’s your chance to be a tourist in your own town and learn more about Milwaukee’s most iconic export. Beginning at 10 a.m., anyone sporting any piece of clothing with the word MILWAUKEE emblazoned on it will receive FREE admission to the H-D Museum™.* Don’t have anything that fits the bill? Pop over to The Shop for items that have the word MILWAUKEE, and other featured special savings items for just $4.14. And at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, you can enjoy our signature MOTOR Burger for just - you guessed it - $4.14. (We’ll also have our famous all-you-can-eat fish fry for all those observing religious holidays.) It’s a campus-wide celebration of the city we love and the city Harley-Davidson® has called home for more than 114 years!

Plus, tune in to 96.5 Hometown Rock for WKLH Mornings with Dave Luczak, 5 a.m.-10 a.m., as they broadcast live from the Harley-Davidson Museum® on April 14.

The H-D Museum™ and The Shop will have extended hours 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. MOTOR will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. For full details on Milwaukee Day city-wide activities visit, MilwaukeeDay.com.