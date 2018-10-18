Milwaukee Film Festival 2018

It’s the event film lovers look forward to all year: hundreds of film screenings spread across 15 marathon days at theaters around the city. Guests at this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival include Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley, actress Felicity Huffman, director Carrie Hawks, New York Times culture editor Aisha Harris, Arrested Development rapper Speech and actor Martin Starr, who is featured in Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary. Once again the festival has picked a crowd-pleaser for its opening night screening on Thursday, Oct. 18: Science Fair, Milwaukee native Cristina Costantini's upbeat documentary about students competing for the top prize at Los Angeles’s International Science and Engineering Fair. The film won the Sundance Festival Favorite award. Following that screening there will be an opening-night party at Good City Brewing featuring music from Rio Turbo and B~Free.