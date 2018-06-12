Milwaukee hasn't earned a reputation as a launching pad for hopeful rock stars, but for generations it has had the perfect acoustics for the garage band rock scene. Peter Roller, author of Milwaukee Garage Bands: Generations of Grassroots Rock will take us through the history of these local bands from the late 50's to the early 2000's.

