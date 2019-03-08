Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee is the premiere annual fundraiser for Progressive Community Health Centers. All proceeds generated from the event support the organization’s mission to provide increased health care access to low income populations in Milwaukee’s central city. The 6th Annual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee is a community-driven event that features local musical talent from a variety of backgrounds including youth groups, faith-based communities and other partners focused on diversity, inclusion and equality. This unique concert-style program offers a chance for audiences of all ages to experience the powerful inspiration gospel music delivers, which is particularly reflective of Progressive CHC's largely African American patient population. Generous sponsorship of Milwaukee Gospel ensures that every dollar raised via ticket sales will directly fund care for Progressive CHC's growing patient population. These funds are used to offset expenses not covered by federal funding and are critical to the daily operations and long-term sustainability of the agency. The event has raised nearly $150,000 in unrestricted funding for Progressive Community Health Centers since its inception in 2014.

Tickets: $25 general admission can be purchased at www.marcuscenter.org

Featuring performances by:

• Holy Hill Praise Dancers

• Sounds of Faith

• Arias Walker

• Spiritual Tones

• Queens of Harmony

• Voices of Faith