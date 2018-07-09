Milwaukee Mattress Firm Stores to Host School Supply Drive for Foster Kids

Now through September 2, all Mattress Firm stores in Milwaukee will be accepting school supplies to provide to local foster children and teens with the tools they need to succeed. All donations collected during the Mattress Firm Foster Kids School Supply Drive will stay in the Milwaukee community and will be distributed through local nonprofit partners, Kids Matter, Inc. and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services at the end of the nine-week drive.

The thrill of getting new school supplies can be exciting for children going back to school, but for those in foster care this can be an expensive and difficult burden. These difficulties can result in foster children getting behind in school and less likely to graduate high school. As the new school year approaches, a donation of back-to-school supplies can help uplift foster children and give them the confidence and materials they need to learn and be successful. Most requested items are backpacks, notebooks, binders, folders, pens/pencils and any item that will make a foster child or teen feel prepared for the new school year. Drop off your donations of new school supplies for all ages at any Milwaukee Mattress Firm store.