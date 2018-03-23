The Milwaukee Moth GrandSLAM Theme: Game On

The Moth presents the GrandSLAM, a battle of wits and words - fierce, hilarious, heartbreaking and all points between. Listen as ten StorySLAM champs tell Stories of the tipping point, throwing down the gauntlet, forced to do or die, facing the music or just noticing, for the first time, that things were about to change!

10 Storytellers, 3 Judging Teams, 1 Winner!

Host: Christy Hall Watson

Musician: Alida Lacosse

The Moth is dedicated to finding intriguing people to tell inspired stories. At The Moth StorySLAM, those people find us. On this night, using words as weapons, they compete to determine The next Milwaukee GrandSLAM Story Champion.

7:00pm Doors open | 8:00pm Stories begin

All Seated Show.

Cash Purchases: $25 - available at the venue and at local ticketing outlets.

Credit Card: $25 plus fees - Themoth.org