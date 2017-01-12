Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds"

Google Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00

Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226

Event time: 7:30pm, Schwan Hall

Program:

 

- Franz KrommerOctet Partita in E-flat major, Op. 79

- Paul Hindemith: Kleine Kammermusik for Wind Quintet, Op. 24 No. 2

- Antonín Dvořák: Serenade in D minor for Winds, Cello and Bass

 

 

Dvořák’s slavonic “Wind Serenade”, evocative of the old-world traditions, won him a meeting with Brahms, while Krommer's beautifully balanced wind writing is favorably compared to the serenades of Mozart. Exploring the range and virtuosity of each instrument, Hindemith’s Wind Quintet offers a lean, witty, neo-classical commentary on the wind music tradition.

Come warm up to the rich sonorities of the Musaik Winds!

 

Price: For tickets, go to website: www.milwaukeemusaik.org

Info
Wisconsin Lutheran College 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Musaik Concert 2: "Winter Winds" - 2017-01-30 00:00:00