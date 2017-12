Milwaukee Musaik presents: “Transcendent Voyage”

“Transcendent Voyage”

January 15, 2018 - 7:00PM

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

Let Milwaukee Musaik transport you to a celestial realm inspired by dreams and memory.

Program:

• Georg Ph. Telemann: Trio Sonata in a minor for Flute, Violin and Continuo

• Alexander Glazunov: Reverie Orientale

• Christopher Theofanidis: Visions and Miracles

• Arnold Bax: In Memoriam

• Marjan Mozetich: Angels in Flight

Tickets: GA - $25 | Students - $10 w/ID | Discounted Season PASS - $68

Tickets and season details available at: WWW.MILWAUKEEMUSAIK.ORG

Contact: general@milwaukeemusaik.org

Events also available at: Eventbrite - search Musaik

*all programs and performers are subject to change

+ prices are flat fee, no additional charges!

Performers: Jeanyi Kim and Alexander Mandl, violins; Beth Breslin, viola; Peter Szczepanek, cello; Heather Zinninger Yarmel, flute; Margaret Butler, English horn; Bill Helmers, clarinet; Kelsey Molinari, harp.