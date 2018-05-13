× Expand Photo Credit: Milwaukee Museum Mile

Celebrate the seventh annual Milwaukee Museum Mile Day with your mom this Mother’s Day! The Milwaukee Museum Mile (MMM) was first formed in 2010, and this event attracts hundreds of visitors from Southeastern Wisconsin and beyond each year. Museumgoers, first-time visitors, and their families and friends have an opportunity to discover five of Milwaukee’s unique museum gems for free or reduced prices.

Activities for children and the young at heart will be offered at each location!

MMM DAY ADMISSION

- Jewish Museum Milwaukee, FREE

- Charles Allis Art Museum, FREE

- Museum of Wisconsin Art at Saint John’s On The Lake, FREE

- Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, FREE

- North Point Lighthouse, Reduced Admission

FREE SHUTTLE BUS

A free, continuous shuttle bus will travel between locations, 11am-4pm. Visitors can park at museum locations where parking is available or utilize street parking. Walking and bicycling to the event are also encouraged.

FOR MORE INFO, VISIT: mmmday.org