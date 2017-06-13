Milwaukee Night Market

×

NEWaukee’s popular night markets are back foranother year. Once a month through September, the organization closes off WestWisconsin Avenue between Second and Fourth Streets and fills every crevice withvendors, music, live art, crafts projects, family entertainment and foodtrucks. If you’ve ever wanted to see a really gigantic Summerfest poster, thisis your chance. During the market, a 55-foot-tall image of a new poster for thefestival’s 50th edition from BlackPaint Studios will be projected against abuilding. Signed prints of that poster will be available for purchase, alongwith a ton of other art.