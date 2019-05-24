Join us as we celebrate all things Milwaukee! Come and experience local music, food and drink tastings, and an artists-and-makers pop-up shop. Make sure to buy plenty of tickets for our raffle featuring prizes and experiences from the Milwaukee area.

You are cordially invited to the fifth annual SO MILWAUKEE Night! at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum. Featuring live music from Milwaukee musicians, local food, specialty Milwaukee beers, a pop-up shop of local artists and makers, Milwaukee raffle prizes worth over $200+, beer tastings, cash bar, and view our current exhibition Moving Images: British Royal Portraiture and the Circulation of Ideas.

The Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Avenue, presents So Milwaukee Night!, a night celebrating everything Milwaukee. Listen to Milwaukee musicians, enjoy samples from Bittercube, visit with Milwaukee makers, tour the current exhibition Moving Images: Royal Portraiture and the Circulation of Ideas, sample local food and enter to win Milwaukee prizes. So Milwaukee Night! is Friday, May 24 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Admission is $25 and $20 for museum members. Proceeds from this fundraising event benefit exhibitions and preservation of the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.

The museum is offering $20 individual memberships for new members who sign up at the event. Members enjoy free admission and event discounts throughout the year.

Raffle tickets for Milwaukee experience packages are available the night of the event. $5 for 2, $10 for 5 and $20 for 12 tickets. Cash and credit cards accepted.

So Milwaukee Makers

ArtWorks Milwaukee – Screen printed merchandise

Current Projects – Brent Budsberg

Tippecanoe Herbs – Kyle Denton – Locally sourced herbal products

Ben Husnick – Beer boxes

Rainbow Trout – Sam Joseph – Textiles

Ethan Kastner – Ceramics and Prints

Facilitating Situations – Monica Miller – Zines

Urban Crafts – Cassie Pappas – Crafts and Upcycled home products

Niffich – Helen Groom Poser – Marbled fabrics/Clothing/Textiles

Yours Truly – Ceramics

Milwaukee Music

Allen Russell – Violin

Joshua Catania – Piano

Milwaukee Food & Drink

Bittercube

Ball ‘n Biscuit

Cash Bar

Milwaukee Prizes

Purchase raffle tickets during the event to win Milwaukee prize packages. Packages feature Milwaukee sports, Milwaukee museums, Milwaukee entertainment and Culinary Milwaukee.

About the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

Overlooking Lake Michigan, the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is an Italian Renaissance-style villa designed by architect David Adler in 1923 as the residence of Lloyd Smith of the A.O. Smith Corporation, his wife Agnes and their family. The villa’s courtyards, terraces and Renaissance garden flowing down to the lake make it unique in Milwaukee. The permanent collection features fine and decorative arts from the 15th through the 18th centuries. The museum is also home to the Cyril Colnik Collection and Archives. Colnik was Milwaukee’s master decorative iron artisan from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. The museum is located at 2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee.

Museum Hours: Wednesday, Friday – Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

General Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for Seniors (62+), Military and Students with a valid ID, and FREE for Museum Members and Children 12 and under.

www.villaterracemuseum.org